IRISH LEAGUE: Nixon offers apology to Ards fans but delight for Carrick Rangers’ McAlinden

Ards boss Colin Nixon apologised to the club’s supporters following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Carrick Rangers.

Goals from Jonathan Smith, Paddy McNally, Lee Chapman and Eamon Scannell gave Carrick a stunning win at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Nixon did not hold back in his post-match review of his players’ performance.

“We weren’t in the game from start to finish,” said Nixon. “Carrick dominated the game and 4-0 flattered us, in the end.

“It was lacklustre, pathetic and unacceptable.

“We have to go away and examine where things went wrong, because we can’t afford to repeat that performance.

“We were without six first-team players, but that’s no excuse for that performance.

“I will have to make changes for Tuesday night because our supporters deserve better than that.

“I have to apologise to everyone connected with the club for that, because I know it’s not good enough.”

Carrick Rangers manager David McAlinden believes that Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena will serve as a turning point in their season.

Carrick’s side featured seven new signings.

Damien McNulty, Brendan Glackin, Darren Henderson, Ralph Kottoy, Julien Anau, Jonathan Smith, Eamon Scannell and Ryan Nimick will now be part of the club’s push for points - with Dale Malone, Tyler Waide, Chris Trussell, Ben Roy, Stuart McMullan, Martin Maybin, Fra Rice and Mikel Suarez off the books.

“I needed to make changes,” said McAlinden. “Those changes were made and I know there is only one way we are going to go and that’s forward.

“The difference against Ards on Saturday was we took our chances when they came our way.

“We haven’t been doing that all season, it was clear as day that we needed a goal threat and we now have that.

“It’s been a difficult time, no manager wants to go 17 games without a win but that stat is gone now.

“It’s off our back, now we must kick on and prove a few people wrong.”