Lee Tavinder brought an end to his 27-year career as an official back on Boxing Day

Former Irish League referee Lee Tavinder believes a mechanism for officials to explain their decision-making after games or to apologise for a mistake that they have potentially made can help build a more positive relationship with clubs, managers and fans.

Tavinder, who is from Stoke-on-Trent in England, brought the curtain down on his career as an official last Boxing Day, where he was in the middle for the Mid Ulster derby between Portadown and Glenavon.

Howard Webb, who is the chief operating officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for refereeing in English professional association football, has spoken to Sky Sports in a show called “Match Officials Mic'd Up” to explain certain decisions and how VAR has been used in situations.

In Scotland, there is also a show called “VAR Review” where they discuss and chat about the big talking points across the SPFL.

If asked if a similar idea could be established for the Irish League, Tavinder was less than convinced but argued it would be a worthwhile addition, saying: “This has been tried in the past and to be honest it didn’t really work – often the explanation given killed any arguments and reduced post matched discussions.

“I think there is a place for this – I like the segments with Dermot Gallagher and Howard Webb in England where they review past incidents as it fills the empty vacuum online and gives supporters some insight into the decision-making process which can only be positive.

“When I debriefed an incident earlier in the season online (Josh Carson tackle for Ballymena United vs Linfield), the reaction from the majority of the footballing world was positive – however in hindsight due to retrospective punishment I’d probably not do it again and if I did, I’d certainly approach it differently.

"I think any interaction between referees and the wider game is positive, we just need to find a mechanism that works for everyone – building a more positive relationship is key for the future of refereeing.”