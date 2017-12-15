IRISH LEAGUE: Old boys set to inject some new blood into Coleraine

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has has plenty to celebrate at present.

Not only are his side riding high at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership, but his squad is set to get a major injection of new blood over the next few weeks.

Well I say new but the players in question are no strangers to The Showgrounds.

Stephen Dooley has agreed a deal to take him back to the Ballycastle Road for a third spell after winning the League and Cup double with Cork City.

Eoin Bradley and Lyndon Kane are back in training again after long absences through injury.

“Lyndon and Skinner landed back out on the training pitch last Tuesday night and they got a round of applause from everyone,” explained Kearney.

“Lyndon was jogging around with a big grin on his face delighted with himself.

“The only bigger grin was mine as I was delighted to see him back out there.

“I dread to think the minutes Jamie McGonigle has played this season and the load he has carried for such a young man, he has carried it so well.

“Jamie was brilliant at the start of the season, but my goodness he has stepped up to the mark in the last two months since Skinner got injured.

“It has brought the best out in him, he has really taken that responsibility on his shoulders and carried it with ease. But in the same point it’s so important we get those other players back to spread the load a bit.”

And there is a possibility of more arrivals on the north coast to help spread the load with Kearney a big fan of the new year window.

“The January window over the years has been a good window for me,” he said.

“I brought in Eoin Bradley and Ciaron Harkin last year and Ruairi Harkin a couple of years before that.

“So as I say I like the January window, we seem to get our best business done in it.

“Obviously I’m delighted to have brought in Stephen.

“A lot of work goes in to every signing, but the ease of negotiations with this deal was so seamless.

“The big thing for me is Coleraine is his hometown club.

“Speaking to Stephen I know what it means to him to play for the club he supported as a boy, and that far outweighs everything else, because when you get that hunger and desire to want to produce for something which means so much to you it’s massive.

“He has so much quality and you can see by the reaction of Ciaron Harkin how good a player he is, he was almost getting his autograph book out!”

The Bannsiders had to dig in and grind out the win over Dungannon Swifts last week and Kearney is expecting another battle at Ballinamallard.

“It will be exactly the same when we go to Ballinamallard,” he said.

“They came here a few weeks ago, it was a tough game and we got through it 2-1.

“Every game brings its own problems and Saturday will be no different.”

The Mallards also seem certain to strengthen in January, but boss Gavin Dykes feels he has the quality in his squad to cause teams problems, if he has them all available.

“I think that if we can get the likes of Shan McGinty, Ryan Curran, Niall Owens and Gary Armstrong out on the pitch then they will cause teams problems going forward,” he said. “Ryan Curran did really well when he came on at Ballymena, he is a big player for us.

“The difficulty has been that we haven’t been able to play that front four too often, we haven’t had a regular 11 this season and especially going forward but hopefully we can get a run now injury free.

“We are getting better, it’s a time thing and we just have to keep chipping away until we can get a few bodies in and I think that is the key for us. It will give the thing a lift and we are making progress on it.”