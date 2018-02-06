IRISH LEAGUE: On-song Allen seals welcome home boost for Glentoran against nine-man Ballinamallard

Curtis Allen grabbed a late winner for Glentoran against Ballinamallard United at the Oval.

The striker, who bagged four goals against Ballyclare Comrades in the Irish Cup at the weekend, helped earn Glentoran only their second win in five months in front of home fans with a 2-1 triumph.

Battling Ballinamallard United finished with only nine men, having goalkeeper Richard Brush and midfielder Davy Kee dismissed.

The result keeps the Fermanagh side rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Glentoran thought they had got off to the perfect start when Allen curled a wonderful shot from the edge of the box over the head of a stranded Brush.

But his celebration was soon mooted when referee Ian McNabb disallowed the effort, having spotted an infringement on defender Matthew Smyth.

Seconds later, Ballinamallard were presented with a great chance to achieve a breakthrough when Calum Birney’s error let Josh McIlwaine romp through the middle and, after doing everything right, he somehow rolled his shot wide.

Glentoran, with new signing Alex O’Hanlon in eye-catching form, prised open the United backline with James Knowles linking up with the former St Pat’s midfielder, but Willie Garrett managed to scoop his shot wide.

O’Hanlon again burst into action, this time involved in a nice interchange with John McGuigan, resulting in Peter McMahon – signed earlier this week from Dungannon Swifts – heading Allen’s sublime cross wide.

But it was the visitors that achieved the breakthrough 11 minutes before the break when Jonathan Leddy’s pile-driver was pawed away by Elliott Morris and Sean Noble has the most simplest of jobs tapping home from six yards.

United’s joy was short-lived because Brush took the walk of shame three minutes before the half-time whistle. He came rushing off his line to haul down Allen, who was in full flight.

Although there were covering United defenders, referee McNabb still pulled out the red card. Brush’s replacement, James McKenna, was up to the task, getting down smartly to keep out Allen’s 20-yard free-kick.

Glentoran were fortunate not to concede again right on the hour when McIlwaine was pulled down by Garrett’s clumsy challenge.

Kee whipped in a great free-kick and Ryan Curran was right out of luck to see his header crash off the crossbar.

But the frustrated home fans at last had something to cheer on 68 minutes when Garrett moved forward to meet a corner-kick from O’Hanlon and the ball sneaked in at the base of the post.

And, with the clock ticking down, Allen struck again eight minutes from time when he was in the right place to finish a McMahon shot.

Kee was then dismissed in the aftermath of Glentoran taking the lead.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Garrett (Addis, 81), Kane, Birney, McMahon, Allen, McGuigan (McDaid, 72), Kerr, Knowles, Redman, O’Hanlon (McNicholl, 88).

SUBS (NOT USED): Nelson, Kelly.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: Brush, Kerr, Smyth, O’Reilly, McLoughlin, Hutchinson (Kee, 44), McKenna, Leddy, Curran, McIlwaine (McCartney, 85), Noble (McGinty, 65).

SUBS (NOT USED): Clarke, Malley.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb.