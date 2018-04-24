IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown FC issue lifetime bans

Portadown FC has indicated that a number of people involved in a violent incident at a match with Newry City FC have been hit with lifetime bans.

The incident happened at the Newry Showgrounds on Friday evening and involved supporters from both clubs.

atment for injuries and a number of vehicles were damaged following the confrontation at the end of a Bluefin Sport Championship fixture.

In a statement yesterday, the club’s board of directors said: “The Board of Directors of Portadown Football Club wish to issue the following statement concerning the outbreak of violence after the recent Newry City FC V Portadown FC match at the Newry Showgrounds last Friday evening, involving both sets of supporters.

“Whilst we feel that the safety management arrangements were less than satisfactory during and after the game ,and have concerns with the manner in how the incident was handled, this in no way excuses the type of behaviour witnessed between both sets of supporters.

“We have already identified a number of people who were involved in the incidents, and they will be issued with lifetime bans from Shamrock Park.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities to further identify the small number of people involved, and when this process is completed, further bans will be imposed.

“This type of behaviour has no place in sport, and Portadown FC has, and will continue to, work very hard with Supporters groups and the authorities to help eradicate unacceptable behaviour by anyone associated with Portadown FC.

“We issue our heartfelt sympathy to anyone affected in the aftermath of the game.”