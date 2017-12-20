IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown fire seven goals past Dergview

Portadown set aside off-the-field concerns to cruise past Dergview and bring the goals tally at Shamrock Park to 13 inside five days.

A 6-0 weekend success over Lurgan Celtic and the 7-0 defeat of Dergview arrived as Bluefin Sport Championship boosts either side of confirmation by the Board of Directors that Portadown’s future remains at risk due to long-standing debts.

But the Ports players turned the focus to matters within control of the club and Chris Lavery’s header broke the deadlock against Dergview on nine minutes with a perfectly-guided effort.

Moments later Darren Henderson’s clipped pass into the penalty area dropped for both Gary Warwick and Kyle McVey, with the latter firing home a close-range strike.

Lavery proved a constant threat to the disjointed Dergview backline and delivered on two occasions in quick succession as Portadown continued to create chances.

However, headers by Henderson and Adam McCallum both cleared the crossbar.

Number three arrived on 25 minutes as another teasing cross from the left by Lavery found the back of the Dergview net off an own goal from Adam Buchanan’s diving header in a bid to clear.

The hosts continued to exploit Dergview’s defensive frailties and increased the advantage to four when Warwick’s corner-kick was diverted home with a glancing header on the run by David McCullough, a former team-mate of visiting boss Richard Clarke during the time together as Ports players.

Adam Salley was almost rewarded for clever control with a spectacular goal but his chest-and-volley effort from distance bounced off the bar.

It was 5-0 at half-time when Warwick was one of three players at the back post on hand waiting to meet Lavery’s cross.

Henderson sparked the second-half scoring in memorable fashion with a curling first-time finish from distance which nestled in the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Lavery added the seventh by steering in a low angled shot on 70 minutes.

PORTADOWN: McGaughey, N.Henderson, Brennan, McVey (Larkin, 37), McCallum, McCullough (L.Wilson, 63), Kilmartin, Warwick, D.Henderson, Salley (Ferris, 69), Lavery.

Subs (not used): Holmes, Neill.

DERGVIEW: Al.Buchanan, Wallace, Falconer, M.Buchanan, Wray, McManus, A.Buchanan (Browne, 46), Callaghan (Arnold, 59), Arkinson, Campbell, McGlynn (Taylor, 21).

Subs (not used): McNulty, Maxwell.