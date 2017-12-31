IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Carrick’s Davy McAlinden felt his side dropped points in draw

Carrick Rangers boss Davy McAlinden insisted it was points lost.

The basement sides in the Danske Premiership fought out a 2-2 draw at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

Joshua McIlwaine struck an 83rd-minute equaliser to give bottom side Ballinamallard a point.

James McKenna blasted the Mallards ahead before a half-time altercation led to both managers being sent off.

Carrick hit back on the restart and moved in front with headed finishes from Michael Smith and Denver Gage.

McAlinden said: “We played for 25 minutes and got a 2-2 draw. Imagine what would have happened if we had played for 90.

“We were 2-1 in front and, for whatever reason, we didn’t see out the game.

“Maybe it was a lack of belief or a lack of confidence.

“There were there to be finished off and a third goal would have sealed the win, but we just didn’t capitalise.

“I suppose we showed good character coming out after half time to establish the lead.

“It would class it as points lost rather than one game.

“I was sent off during the interval because I confronted their goal scorer as he issued me with a load of verbals after he had scored.

“I have no idea why he came over to our bench to celebrate and why his language was so poor. It’s the lowest of the low as far as I’m concerned.

“He wouldn’t be in my changing room, I can tell you that. Let’s just say it will be interesting to see the referee’s report and how he viewed the incident.

“In the position we are in, we need to keep trying and trying to pick up points.

“We showed enough about us in the second half that makes us believe we can climb the table.

“We have to believe we can win games. I think that believe helped us dig out a draw in the end.”