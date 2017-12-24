IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Kris Lindsay lauds Glenavon display in win against Dungannon

Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay thought his side put in a professional performance to win 3-0 at Dungannon Swifts.

Glenavon’s success at Stangmore Park means they have won their last six away league games.

Mark Sykes netted a well-taken 20th-minute opener and Clingan made it two with a penalty before curling in a superb free-kick for 3-0.

Glenavon had James Singleton sent off at 2-0 for two fouls in three minutes on Swifts sub Cormac Burke.

“I felt we were comfortable for the vast majority of the match<” said Lindsay.

“We were solid at the back and created chances without every setting the world alight.

“We deserved to go in at half-time in front and even when down to 10 we defended really well and carved out a few more chances.

“Mark produced a great finish for the first, he is so good at picking up second balls and making those late runs into the box.

“He has added goals to his game and it settled us down.

“Mark is right up there with the best this season but is a good lad who wants to listen and learn.

“For the red card, James is adamant he got the ball for the second but he doesn’t really give the referee a choice and the first was probably a stupid booking.

“But he will learn from it.

“For the penalty, Bobby made a great run into the box, got a little nudge in the back and it was one of those which could have gone either way.

“Our set-pieces were really good all day and Sammy was composed for the penalty, using his experience to stay calm.

“He capped it off with a great free-kick to kill the game at 3-0 and we were professional, plus delighted with a clean sheet.”