IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Matthew Tipton not downbeat after Warrenpoint loss to Coleraine

Warrenpoint boss Matthew Tipton is hoping his side can get a rub of the green going into their next set of fixtures.

Town suffered a 2-0 home loss to Danske Bank Premiership leaders Coleraine on Friday night.

Ian Parkhill gave the Bannsiders the lead with a 48th-minute deflected shot and Darren McCauley netted the second in stoppage-time.

“It was a scrappy game, you have to give credit to Coleraine for that, and probably to us too on the opposite side of that.

“We probably cancelled each other out. Coleraine are fit and organised, and they harried us stopping us getting on the ball.

“We had to change our game plan a bit, I hate doing that, but they are top of the league.

“I say it all the time sometimes when it’s not going our way I have to change it.

“Overall I thought we contained them well, I am disappointed with the first goal though as it looked like a straightforward cross going into Jonny Parr’s hands but someone stepped in front of it and tried to clear it.

“I have no problem with that if they take control and the ball lands on the halfway line, but I don’t want them kicking it straight back to the opposition.

“We lacked a little something after that, but we gave it a go in the end. We were camped in their half for the last 20 minutes or so without really testing the keeper unfortunately.

“Here tonight as in some of our recent games against the big teams we see them going 4-5-1 to see out the game.

“Do I take heart from it? No, because we are losing, but then I think teams are paying us a bit of credit because they are wary of us.

“Hopefully we will start getting the rub of the green,” he added.