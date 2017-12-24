IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Rodney McAree left disappointed with Dungannon display in loss to Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree did not mince his words following the 3-0 loss to Glenavon at Stangmore Park

Glenavon’s success at Stangmore Park means they have won their last six away league games.

Mark Sykes netted a well-taken 20th-minute opener and Clingan made it two with a penalty before curling in a superb free-kick for 3-0.

Glenavon had James Singleton sent off at 2-0 for two fouls in three minutes on Swifts sub Cormac Burke.

“I thought we were pathetic, with our work-rate, effort and desire nil,” said McAree.

“We did create chances in the match but have not scored now for four-and-a-half games.

“We are not getting much luck in front of goal either and everything today seemed to go straight at Jonny Tuffey.

“But overall we were very poor, with the exception of Johnny Lafferty and David Armstrong, not too many others could come out of the game with too much praise.

“Johnny managed to get on the end of a few crosses and headed one in the second half from a few yards into the arms of the goalkeeper.

“On another day that goes into the corner but we have to show more determination.

“We have to go into games with the belief and determination to win.

“At this moment in time, if we can get people in during January we definitely will.

“Certain personnel are not delivering and no manager’s job is safe.

“The penalty decision was a challenge which probably did not need to be made as if he stays on his feet and tries to get goal-side he ushers him away.

“We could have done more leading up to it but for me it looked like a penalty.”