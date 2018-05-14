IRISH LEAGUE: Robbie McDaid signes deal to stay with Glentoran

Glentoran have announced that striker Robbie McDaid has signed a new two-year deal at the Oval.

The former Leeds and York youngster was being chased by several other Irish League sides, but has decided to pledge his future to the Glens.

The 21 year is fresh from netting in Saturday’s 3-2 Europa League playoff defeat to Cliftonville at Solitude but hopes to lead the Glens back to their glory days.

Glentoran assistant manager Kieran Harding said: “Robbie has done well in his first season in the Irish League and we are glad that he has agreed to stay,” he added.

McDaid who signed for the East Belfast side in 2017 has been a big hit with the fans scoring 11 goals in the league in the season that has just past.

However a player departing the Oval is defender Jonny Addis as he has agreed a deal with Ballymena United.

Addis has signed a two year deal at the Ballymena Showgrounds filling the gap left by Johnny Flynn who completed his move to Portadown last week.