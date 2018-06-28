Irish League rumour mill and transfer news: Ex-Linfield star lands new management role | Sky Blues snap up centre-back | New season fixtures set to be released

Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Northern Ireland international and Peterborough United manager Grant McCann as their new manager.

McCann was replaced after 22 months in charge at the ABAX Stadium with Posh in tenth position in League One and just six points outside of the League One play-offs.

However he is now ready for his new football adventure as he takes over at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sky Blues snap up Whiteside

Ballymena United have signed defender Scot Whiteside on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old centre half joins from Derry City, having progressed through the youth ranks at Glasgow Rangers and played up to U19 level for Northern Ireland. And Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey was delighted to get the young defender on board.

"As I've said several times over preseason with regards to recruiting new players, we've changed the profile of the sort of player we're looking for."

It's Irish League fixtures eve

All eyes may be on the World Cup just now, but already some Irish League clubs are back in pre-season training with European and domestic ambitions high on the agenda.

David Healy's Linfield will be aiming for a resurgence after a disappointing league finish last term, while Oran Kearney's Bannsiders - Irish Cup winners after an impressive victory over Cliftonville in May - will be targeting more silverware.

The Championship also promises to be an intriguing prospect with all eyes on Larne FC who have added more than a few star names to their squad since the turn of the year.

So, it's no wonder all the fans will be very interested for the fixture list to be released.

And they won't have to wait long with the fixtures being released tomorrow.

The Northern Ireland Football League fixtures for 2018/19 will be released on Friday, June 29

