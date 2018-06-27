Irish League rumour mill and transfer news: Linfield striker exits Windsor Park | Charity Shield shelved this season | Euro goal for Lurgan Blues

Linfield have confirmed Kurtis Byrne has left the club to join Welsh side TNS after only six months at Windsor Park.

Striker Byrne, who joined the Blues from St Patrick’s Athletic in January, cited family reasons and a desire to return to full-time football for his decision to leave David Healy’s side.

Irish League rumour mill

Charity Shield shelved this season

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed the Charity Shield will not be played this season.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning NIFL said ‘difficulties in securing a date’ led to the postponement of the annual season curtain raiser. (Full story here)

End of an era for Institute

Chairman Bill Anderson has confirmed Institute have played their last game at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe.

The ground, which has been unused since last August’s floods, suffered an arson attack on Friday night and Anderson confirmed after the club’s AGM on Monday evening that the club are looking at other sites. (Full story here)

Hamilton’s Lurgan Blues have Euro goal

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton’s summer focus will centre on two fronts over the next few weeks as he prepares his players for immediate Europa League concerns and the demands of next season’s domestic campaign.

A first qualifying round tie against Norway’s Molde will kick off on Wednesday, July 11 from 7.45 at Mourneview Park before an away test the following Thursday.

Skipper knows 'Stute will be bookies favourite to go down

Institute skipper Michael McCrudden knows the Drumahoe side will be one of the bookmaker’s favourites for relegation next season when they return to the Danske Bank Premiership.

The talented striker claims they have been written off before and don’t mind the underdogs tag, believing if they finish just above the relegation zone then it will constitute a successful season. (Full story here)