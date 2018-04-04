IRISH LEAGUE Tuesday night action round-up

Linfield are level on points with Glenavon after a 3-2 last night.

Glenavon stay third on goal difference after an entertaining encounter at Mourneview Park.

Kurtis Byrne, Andrew Waterworth and Stephen Lowry scored for the visitors with Andrew Mitchell and Bobby Burns on target for Glenavon.

Meanwhile, Rory Donnelly bagged a double for Cliftonville as they defeated Ballymena United 3-0 at The Showgrounds.

Joe Gormley oepned the score for the Reds while Ballymena had Cathair Friel sent off for dissent.

At the Bangor Fuels Arena, Ards claimed an impressive 4-2 victory pver Warrenpoint Town.

Reece Glendinning, Michael McLellan and Kyle Cherry all scored in the first half as Ards raced into a 3-0 lead, only for Town to mount a second-half comeback thanks to goals from Emmet Hughes and Alan O’Sullivan.

A stunning Jonny Frazer volley sealed the points for Ards, 21 minutes from time.

Ards opened the scoring 25 minutes into the game after Cherry was just outside the penalty area.

Full-back Glendinning stepped up to the mark and curled a 20-yard free-kick around the wall and beyond the reach of Jonny Parr, to claim the lead.

It was 2-0 in the 36th minute. Dubliner Luke Kelly was on song at right-back, curling a left-footed cross towards the near post, where substitute McLellan was on hand to head home from close range. McLellan replaced the injured Guillaume Keke who limped off in the 18th minute.

The third goal arrived in the 39th minute, after some fine work down the right-flank by Ards. Cherry completed a nice team move by stroking a low shot into the bottom corner.

Alan O’Sullivan pulled a goal back four minutes into the new half when he smashed home a volley.

Warrenpoint made it 3-2 in the 57th minute after Sam Johnston fumbled the ball, allowing Emmet Hughes to slot the ball into an empty net.

With Town on top their dreams of a comeback were shattered in the 69th minute. Ards were awarded a controversial throw-in, which Town failed to clear - Frazer smashing home a stunning volley.

Top two, Crusaders and Coleraine drew 2-2.

The games involving Carrick Rangers at Ballinamallard United and Dungannon Swifts against Glentoran were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.