IRISH LEAGUE: Upper hand the goal as Linfield make city trip to tackle Cliftonville

The status enjoyed by Cliftonville and Linfield as past and present league champions adds weight, alongside the derby bragging rights, to any fixture between the Belfast rivals.

The fact that both clubs enter this weekend aiming to gain an edge as the Danske Bank Premiership’s fourth-placed team serves as evidence of the current frustrations for each camp.

Linfield boss David Healy. Pic by INPHO.

Cliftonville remain in transition following the summer appointment of manager Barry Gray, with Linfield struggling to regain the consistency of last season’s march to the title.

However, Gray accepts current form stands aside when stacked up against history and expectation.

“It’s a massive game for us, more so off the back of losing our League Cup semi-final,” said Gray. “But with Linfield dropping points against Dungannon Swifts then both clubs are level with the same number of games played, probably for the first time this season.

“Linfield may not have been able to hit the standards they probably wanted this season but when under real pressure to deliver in the big games they tend to produce.

“Because of everything then the game is almost like a cup tie due to the need to win and gain an advantage in the league table.

“Both teams will be looking at it as an opportunity to move ahead of a rival but also with a view towards third place as that is still very much open.

“The top-two positions are probably locked in but third could change over the course of a game or two.”

Linfield make the short journey across Belfast aiming to extend this year’s unbeaten run on the road but fresh from a scoreless draw at home and series of frustrating performances.

“It’s a game we should relish,” said Linfield boss David Healy.

“Solitude is a place that brings back fond memories from last year and winning the league.

“They’ll be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of not reaching the League Cup final.

“So, it will be two teams going at it and, hopefully, we come out of it on the right end of the right result.”