IRISH LEAGUE: ‘We need 12 points to save our season’ - insists Carrick Rangers boss

Carrick Rangers manager, David McAlinden warned his side they must pick up 12 points from their next four games if they are to steer clear of trouble.

Rangers are just two points ahead of basement club, Ballinamallard after the 2-0 loss at Dungannon on Saturday and McAlinden wants more from his players.

“I thought we were massively disappointing and didn’t compete all over the pitch for large parts of the game,” he said. “That disappoints me because we know, and we’ve laid it on the line, exactly what’s at stake. So to get that return today was extremely disappointing and frustrating - there are no excuses.

“We now have four huge games, and we need to give everything we have in those four games. If we don’t, we will be in serious trouble.

“We need to be targeting all 12 points from our next four games. We have to be a lot better and a lot more competitive. We have to answer the questions a lot better. Today we didn’t work hard enough. It’s simple.

“I don’t think we did enough to pressurise them, we didn’t do enough when we were in possession of the ball. Our fate may be in our own hands, but it won’t count for anything if we play like that again.”