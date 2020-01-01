It is one game at a time for Glentoran

Glentoran may be one of the Danske Bank Premiership’s form teams, but Head Coach Mick McDermott is determined to continue taking one game at a time.

The Glens have won there last three games on the bounce to mve level with Linfield and Coleraine on 44 points.

McDermott though says they will only think about the game in front of them.

“We will approach our matches in the New Year with our same “one-in-a-row” thinking - the game in front is the only one to think about, and that starts with Dungannon,” he told the club website.

“That approach has served us well so far and it’s the right one for us to adopt at all times, as all our matches are equally important, and all our opponents demand the same level of respect. We know that every game from now forward will be a test of our quality, resilience and commitment to this project. We know we must remain humble and prepare for each opponent with the best of our ability.

“Against Ballymena I wasn’t happy with the first half performance and I let the players know that at half time. We didn’t really get going, maybe in the aftermath of Boxing Day. But I was confident that our squad size and fitness would really help us take control from the hour mark.

“In the last three matches we had a great performance and win over Linfield, but we also managed to grind out good wins over Carrick – who are on a great run – and a very robust, hard working Ballymena.

“Being able to grind out results when you’re not at your best, like we were on Saturday, also helps to build self-belief and confidence in the players. ”

Since going unbeaten in their opening four fixtures, the Swifts have only won two of their last 18 league games. Assistant manager Chris Wright and first-team coach Peter Kennedy left Stangmore Park following Saturday’s heavy defeat at Crusaders.

Boss Kris Lindsay said: “I can accept defeat, but I can’t accept the nature of the defeats and we need to turn it round quickly, we know that.”