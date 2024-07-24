Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Bailie says Co Down squads at both Junior and Premier Sections deserve credit after finishing top of their respective groups at this year's SuperCupNI tournament.

The Juniors finished top of a group that contained Charlton Athletic, Celtic and Co. Armagh, whilst the Seniors picked up maximum points from games versus West Cork Academy, Barcelona Academy Dubai and Deportivo Toluca.

It means both teams will be involved in Thursday's semi-finals for a spot in each of the two showpiece deciders.

Bailie, who manages the Seniors, said that both teams want to continue the momentum and confidence gained into the last four encounters.

Co Down Seniors have won all three games so far at this year's SuperCupNI tournament (Photo: Co Down SuperCupNI Facebook page)

"We've been lucky to get to the final as a senior team a few years ago and we were unfortunate in the final," he said.

"We want to replicate that at least and we will see where that goes.

"For our county it's been a great week so far; our Juniors are in the semi-final as well as they've won two and drawn one - so a big shout-out to them.

"Hopefully, tomorrow will be a good day but the SuperCup can bring really big highs and really big lows, so we won't get carried away."

Bailie’s boys knew a win against Toluca at the Warren in Portstewart would guarantee top spot in the group and they did exactly that as Ben Wilson, Cal Weatherup, Jack Faloona and a brace from Stephen Kelly sealed a 5-2 win against Mexico’s Deportivo Toluca.

"It's been a really good week,” Bailie reflected.

"We had two straightforward games on Monday and Tuesday where we won convincingly, but we knew tonight was going to be much more difficult.

"For the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second-half they ripped us apart and when it went 3-1, the game was probably in the balance.

"However, we were pleased to get over the line by scoring the fourth and fifth goals.

"It was feisty and we've played Mexican teams six or seven times in the last ten years.

"We've got to know their quality, technically they are better than the players we have here, so we have to try and balance it a bit.

"We ask our boys to get tight to people and make things tight for them.

"Sometimes when you ask those questions...they find it difficult and we tried to impose ourselves on the game and we did that really well in the first-half and that gave us a good advantage heading into the second-half.”

Co Down are staying at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine and Bailie says the local area provides the perfect location for supporters to make their way to the north coast.

He added: "This is a really good week and personally I know living in Portavogie over the last 10 or 15 years that the number of people who come up from the area to enjoy the atmosphere and games is frightening.

"There is a large contingent that comes up here to watch the games and this place is a good draw as there's plenty to do and see.