Jamie McIntyre delighted to be back at ’Stute

Institute have re-signed Jamie McIntyre, after the winger was released by Derry City.

The 21-year-old, who had a disappointing spell at the Brandywell, has been training with ’Stute for the last number of weeks.

Even though it didn’t work out at Derry, the full-time training and stuff like that definitely benefited me so much Jamie McIntyre

Manager Paddy McLaughlin, who returned on Tuesday from a short break in Spain, has added, alongside McIntyre, Colm McLaughlin, Joe McCready and Ronan Doherty to his squad.

The winger admitted he was frustrated at not getting any game time at the Brandywell, but doesn’t have any ill feelings towards the club.

“Look it was frustrating at Derry, because if you are from the town you always want to sign for Derry, so to not be playing many games was disappointing, but that’s just football,” he stated.

“Even though it didn’t work out at Derry, the full-time training and stuff like that definitely benefited me so much.

“I feel a lot stronger and fitter coming back into pre-season now, so that was definitely a bonus and don’t get me wrong Paddy’s sessions are really intense but I’ll still go out of my way and try to do bits and pieces myself whenever I have time off.”

McIntyre, who along with the new signings, is expected to play at Ballinamallard United, on Saturday (KO 2pm).

“I can’t wait to get back playing and get games under my belt, as it feels like a life-time since the last time I played a football match,” he added.

“It’s a fresh start for me now and it’s sort of back to where it all began, but hopefully it’s just another stepping stone to see where I can get too after.

“When I left ’Stute we were in the Championship, but now we are in the Premiership and are playing against the big boys, which is where you want to be.

“Now it’s just a matter of getting a couple of games under my belt and getting my confidence back and see what happens for the season ahead.”