Jarlath O'Rourke the Crusaders hero as they join Linfield, Coleraine and Institute in League Cup semi-finals

Jarlath O’Rourke hit a dramatic last gasp winner to take Crusaders into the semi-finals of the BetMcLean League Cup following a night of drama -- and an extra-time win against Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Jamie McGonigle’s belter just before the break gave the Crues the lead, but United were level early in the second half when Andy McGrory converted from the penalty spot after Rory Hale had handled inside the box – which earned the midfielder a red card.

United then had Adam Lecky dismissed in the second half – the big striker was making his first appearance since August.

David Jeffrey’s boys had reached the last three finals, but they had their hearts broken by that late O’Rourke strike.

It was Paul Heatley who had the first sniff of goal after only eight minutes when roaring down the left, but he shot failed to trouble Jordan Williamson. Declan Caddell also found himself with time and space through the middle, but again he could only shoot into the body of the big shot stopper.

United grew into the game. Lecky cleverly lofted a pass into the path of the long-striding Kenny Kane, but Sean O’Neill was out quickly to save.

And, United threatened again on 18 minutes. This time it was Millar to blasted in a drive from distance that stung the hands of the Crues’ shot-stopper and when Lecky gobbled up the rebound, he fired just over the top.

But it was Baxter’s team that forged ahead six minutes before the interval with a stunning effort.

Having picked up an Addis clearance, he took pot luck with a blistering drive from 20-yards and the ball fizzed into the top corner, leaving Williamson a mere spectator.

United were level on 49 minutes following that Hale howler.

He got up at the near post to flick a Jonny Addis header over the crossbar, leaving referee Steven Gree with no option to produce a red card.

McGrory stepped up to send O’Neill the wrong way from the spot. It was United who were now asking the questions and Lecky forced O’Neill into action on 65 minutes with a down-ward header following a teasing cross from Jim Ervin.

Crusaders were dangerous on the counter and a fantastic solo dash from McGonigle, when he ghosted past both Kofi Balmer and Addis, resulted a weak effort that Williamson easily dealt with.

The game erupted for all the wrong reasons six minutes from time when Lecky clashed with Philip Lowry, which led to a mass brawl. When the dust settled, referee Gregg produced another red card for Lecky.

Following a lifeless extra 30 minutes – apart from a David Cushley special the Crues won it with practically the last kick when Ross Clarke’s cross was turned in by O’Rourke.

Holders Linfield are into the semi-finals after a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Joel Cooper’s goal on ten minutes was enough for he Blues. But they should have had a second after Cooper followed up Shayne Lavery’s saved penalty, it looked to have crossed the line, but it wasn’t given.

Coleraine eased past Dundela at Wilgar Park thanks to Ben Doherty’s first half hat-trick.

Owain Beggs pulled one back before further strikes from Josh Carson and Alex Gawne made it 5-1.

Institue make up the last four as Joe McCready’s early goal saw off Newry City.