Jay Donnelly handed suspension by Irish FA

Jay Donnelly has been suspended from all affiliated football until 1 September 2019 the Irish Football Association have confirmed.

The former Cliftonville striker is currently serving a three-month prison sentence for sharing an indecent image of a child.

The 24-year-old had his contract terminated by the Reds last week following the conclusion of the club's disciplinary proceedings.

The IFA confirmed the suspension on Tuesday afternoon saying Donnelly had been charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

The statement said: "The Disciplinary Committee of the Irish FA has today charged Jay Donnelly with a breach of Article 17 of the Articles of Association (Bringing the game of Association Football into disrepute) and suspended him from all affiliated football until 1 September 2019.



"Mr Donnelly has the right to challenge the charge and/or sanction."