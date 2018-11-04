Joe Gormley: Last-gasp goal hands Cliftonville win over Glentoran

Joe Gormley proved the main man in front of goal for the 175th time in Cliftonville colours to seal a last-gasp success at Solitude over Glentoran.

Glentoran’s angry reaction in response to the 90th-minute goal centred on claims for a foul on Robbie McDaid leading up to Gormley’s final touch and included a Ross Redman dismissal for his protest.

Glentoran enjoyed the upper hand over the opening exchanges as the visitors attempted to turn the tables on Cliftonville’s strong home record.

Glentoran came close when Conor Pepper played a pass behind the Cliftonville backline from deep to release Curtis Allen but the visitors’ star striker lacked the control or composure.

Joe Crowe’s lapse in concentration handed Rory Donnelly a gilt-edged opening but the shot cleared the crossbar as Redman raced back to provide pressure.

Redman’s measured pass over the second half presented Pepper with a chance but Richard Brush was on hand to divert the danger.

Brush frustrated McDaid in quick succession, with Gormley testing Elliott Morris after the break during a late push by Cliftonville.

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McGovern, Ives, Breen, C.Curran, R.Donnelly (Garrett, 68), Catney, Gormley, J.Donnelly, Lavery, Maguire (R.Curran, 58).

Subs (not used): Harney, Neeson, McDonald, McConnell, McMenamin.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Kane (Davidson, 45), Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Crowe, Redman, Ferrin.

Subs (not used): Nelson, Garrett, Birney, Gordon, McCarthy, O’Neill.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb.