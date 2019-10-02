Joe McCready praises new Institute manager Sean Connor

Institute striker Joe McCready has praise new boss Sean Connor after their deserved basement battle win at Warrenpoint Town.

McCready also admitted that he didn’t know much about the ex-Dundalk gaffer until he started working with him last week and feels Connor’s approach has given everyone in the squad a real boost.

“I only know Sean a week and a half and he has done wonders,” he insisted.

“Even at this stage I think he’s unbelievable, he has given everybody so much confidence.

“I have to admit that I didn’t know him before he came in as manager and as I said I think he’s brilliant and I only know him a few weeks and I know everyone in the dressing room is thinking the same about him.

“You could see today the way we were playing and even at Cliftonville, everyone have just been completely different players.

“I think we were unlucky at Cliftonville in his first game in charge, we had a few chances in that game and Cormac Burke hit the bar and we probably could have got something at Solitude.

“I know we didn’t play overly brilliantly, but we stopped them from playing well and on another day we might have got something.

“We have been conceding far too many goals and it was just about shoring up things at the back before we can start looking to try and score goals and I think that’s what Sean has come in and done.

“Even now Sean Friars has come into his own now because I think Sean and all the coaching staff needed a wee bit of help and that’s what Sean has done, he has given them that wee bit of help.”

McCready knows how important the game was and he wants Saturday’s win to be a springboard over the next few weeks.

This weekend ’Stute host Ballymena United, who came from behind to see off Cliftonville at the weekend, but the 29-year-old is already looking forward to the game.

“It’s a brilliant win for us and we needed the three points,” he added.

“Our new manager Sean told us that we had to get three points because it was such a big game, as Warrenpoint were also looking for their first win, so I’m glad we have come out on top in the end.

“They don’t get any easier for us. We have had a tough run and we have been through the mill lately but Sean has done wonder since he has come in.”

The ex-Coleraine striker conceded he should have helped himself to a hat-trick at Milltown, on Saturday, but a split second change of his mind meant he failed to complete his treble in the second half.

“I know I should have had a hat-trick that time when I went through on goal,” he said.

“I was thinking about chipping the keeper but then I just hesitated, because we talked about getting the next goal and going 4-1 ahead rather than them making it 3-2 and I don’t know why but that just popped into my head at that time and I just didn’t dink him.

“I should have just trusted myself and just went for it, but thankfully it didn’t matter and getting the three points was the most important and I’m happy that I scored two goals.”