Johnny McMurray relishing full-time football with Larne after switch from Ballymena United

Johnny McMurray has cited full-time football as the motivation behind his move to Larne.

McMurray’s switch from Ballymena United marks the third high-profile capture of the summer transfer window by the ambitious Inver Park outfit.

The 24-year-old striker follows former Arsenal youth player Mark Randall and experienced Albert Watson as joining Larne’s bid to strengthen this summer in preparation for the Danske Bank Premiership.

McMurray, who spent a six-month loan spell at Larne during his time on the books with Cliftonville, has signed a two-year deal with the Reds as the latest addition for the project backed by millionaire owner Kenny Bruce.

“The fact that the club is full-time is a massive attraction for me, and for any player,” said McMurray on the official Larne website. “When Tiernan, Seamus and Kenny sat down to outline where the club wanted to go, I was excited more than anything else.

“I have worked Tiernan and Seamus before as well, which is a big factor for me as well.

“I know how they work and I’m really looking forward to playing under them again.

“It’s big news what is happening here, and everyone in the Irish League wants to know what is happening at the club.

“There is an interest from everyone and I’m glad to get everything sorted and be a part of it.

“There are already good players here, so it’s not about me thinking that I’m going to walk into the team.

“It takes more than 11 players to bring success, and there is the likes of Davy McDaid and Thomas Stewart already here.

“I’m not looking at them thinking we are rivals, they are players I can learn from and no doubt there will be different times when each of us is needed to play.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is relishing the opportunity to renew links with McMurray.

“We have been lucky enough to work with Johnny right through his youth and we know his qualities,” said Lynch, who last season guided Larne to the Bluefin Sport Championship title. “He is very different from Davy McDaid and Tommy Stewart, who are already at the club, and will help to complement that.

“Johnny has shown his qualities regularly in the Premiership, with the goals he has scored.

“We feel that with him training every day and us working with him will get even more out of him.”