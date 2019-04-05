Jon Flanagan thrilled to be back in Raqngers frame

One positive aspect – if there can be such a thing following an ‘Old Firm’ defeat – of the suspensions meted out in the wake of that controversial 90 minutes, was the return of Jon Flanagan.

He was back in the starting line-up for the first time in three months, with the full-back playing well in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts.

And how Flanagan relished the opportunity.

“It was enjoyable – it was important we got off to a good start to settle the nerves and we got an early goal,” he said.

“Everyone’s been a bit down in the dumps and hurting after Sunday – but the only way to put things right was to get a win tonight and the manager drilled that into us and the lads have performed.

“It was all about pride tonight – to give something back to the fans. We had to put things right and get the win.”

The full-back’s last appearance came in the Scottish Cup-tie at Cowdenbeath in January and he emphasised that he had remained focused on being ready for the call.

“It’s been a while – I’ve been training hard, just waiting for the opportunity and it obviously came tonight but three points and a clean sheet were the main things.

“Every professional wants to play football but you’ve just got to train hard and wait until you’re called upon. Everyone wants to play every game – but it’s not going to always be possible. We’ve got a big squad with everyone playing for places but you’ve just got play well when you’re called upon and hopefully try and stay in the team,” he added.

“The manager told me to keep going, keep training hard and wait for your opportunity. I’m a positive person and I’m mentally strong but I’m the first to recognise when I don’t play well.”

Flanagan recognised the need for a far greater level of consistency from the squad who at times have produced outstanding levels of performance and results only to stumble all too often, sometimes when least expected.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot throughout the season – consistency has been the major factor,” he said.

“We just need to keep going until the end of the season.”