Jonah Heron hits vital Ards goal in win over Warrenpoint Town that secures relegation play-off test

A single goal was enough for Warren Feeney’s Ards to secure a relegation play-off place off Jonah Heron’s finish.

Warrenpoint Town finished the season third from bottom but the focus was on 16-year-old Heron on his Ards debut following Callum Byers’ warm-up injury - with the teenager on target after 21 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

One of Eamon McAllister’s numerous well-taken corners broke the deadlock as his delivery sparked a scramble before Heron’s deflected shot hit the net.

On 28 minutes, Ards came close again when Eoghan McCaul crossed to Joshua Kelly, whose shot forced a good save from Warrenpoint’s Jared Thompson.

The closest the hosts came to scoring in the first half was from a Philip Donnelly corner-kick on 39 minutes that was well caught by Samuel Johnston.

It was almost 2-0 on the cusp of half-time when Michael Kerr’s long pass found Heron but his shot flew wide.

Four minutes after the restart it was 1-1 when a shot from Fra McCaffrey was finished by Donnelly.

Ards had a let-off on 67 minutes when Danny Wallace got on the end of a ball into the box from Donnelly. He tried to head over the advancing keeper, who caught the ball on his line.

A cracking strike from substitute Ciaran O’Connor curled inches past the post to deny Warrenpoint and, as the hosts pushed for the winning goal, Ards went into defensive mode and managed to see out the draw to secure a play-off lifeline to stay in the top flight.

Warrenpoint Town: Thompson, Moan, Reilly, Kelly (J.Lynch, 80), McCaffrey, M.Lynch (Duffy, 39), Scannell (O’Connor, H-T), Wallace, Donnelly, Marques, Young.

Subs (not used): Turker, McGrandles.

Ards: Johnston, Kerr, McAllister (Bennett, 75), Heron, Taylor, McLellan (Henderson, 65), J.Kelly (Shearer, 80), Tommons, McAleenan, McCawl, McNulty.

Subs not used: Davidson, M.Kelly.

Referee: Shane Andrews.