Jonny Evans expected to start for West Brom despite continued transfer speculation

NI star Jonny Evans is expected to start for West Brom against the Everton on Saturday despite the continued speculation linking him with Manchester City, Arsenal and a return to Manchester United.

Boss Alan Pardew has nothing but praise for his captain over the way he has handled the situation.

"I don't think that's the case with all those players who have been aligned with bigger clubs, but you certainly can't put it at his door," he said.

"He's been terrific and has a core mentality about this thing. Other players I've experienced in the past, their emotions get the better of them.

"You have to remind them, 'you're letting the team down' but I've never had to do that with Jonny."

The Baggies are aiming to keep the relegation scrap wide open as they battle for survival in the Premier League.

Albion head to Goodison Park sitting second bottom of the table having just ended a 20-game winless run.