Jonny Evans: Northern Ireland defender set to miss trip to Manchester City

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans is set to miss West Brom's trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Evans, 30, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation during the January window.

Jonny Evans

Evans and team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu have hamstring problems and will be assessed.

Baggies' boss Alan Pardew also has other players nursing injuries following the FA Cup win at Liverpool on Saturday night but he refused to name them.

Loanee Daniel Sturridge could make his debut at the Etihad, although fellow new signing Ali Gabr in unlikely to be involved.

Manchester City welcome West Brom tomorrow evening (Wednesday, January 31), kick-off 8pm.