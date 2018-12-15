Jordan Forsythe scores as Crusaders beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at Seaview

CRUSADERS 1 DUNGANNON SWIFTS 0

Crusaders have Jordan Forsythe to thank for their 1-0 Danske Bank Premiership win against Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

The midfielder scoring in the first half to give his side the three points against a determined and committed Dungannon outfit.

Crusaders had a chance through Phillip Lowry in the seven minute. The midfielder running clear down the right before firing past the post.

It was 1-0 to the Crues two minutes later. A corner found Jordan Forsythe and he headed home. It was a good finish from the midfielder.

Crusaders Paul Heatley had the ball in the net in the 23rd minute but the flag was up for off-side much to the winger's annoyance.

Heatley had another chance in the 31st minute which resulted in a good save from Swifts keeper Alex Moore and the danger was cleared.

A Heatley cross found Declan Caddell but Swifts keeper Moore made a great save in the 49th minute.

The match slowed down over the next 10 minutes as neither side created anything of note.

Swifts substitute Daniel Hughes then tried his luck with a shot in the 66th minute. he hit it well but Crues keeper Harry Doherty made a good save.

Heatley had a go goal in the 68th minute. Swifts keeper Moore fumbled the shot but recovered to claim the ball before anymore damage was done.

Heatley had two chances to score in the 84th minute. Keeper Moore however denied him on both occasions.

A minute later Swifts had a great chance. Hughes rifled one in, Doherty pushed it away and the danger was cleared as Dungannon players closed in.

CRUSADERS: Doherty, Burns, Beverland, Lowry, Cushley (Carvill 90 mins), Caddell, Forsythe, Ruddy, Brown, Heatley (Owens 89mins), Clarke.

Subs not used: O'Neill, McChrystal. Ward, Holden, Snoody.

DUNGANNON: Moore, Hegarty, Clucas, McElroy (Hughes 45mins), Harpur, Teggart, O'Rourke (Armstrong 20mins), Patton (Campbell 72mins), Lowe, Smyth, O'Carroll.

Subs not used: Addis, Burke, Hutchinson, Lafferty.

Ref: S Andrews