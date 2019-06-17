Jordan Jones out to ‘prove a point’ at Rangers with aid of Northern Ireland boost

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones is relishing the Rangers challenge following confirmation of his switch from Kilmarnock.

Jones told RangersTV he views the move to Ibrox an opportunity to “prove a point”.

“I feel full of confidence and I am really determined to come here and make my mark,” he said. “I am not coming here just to wear the badge and say I am a Rangers player – I have come here to prove a point as to what I can bring to the team and bring the club some success.

“I think the squad is a lot stronger than it has been, and the way the gaffer has got the team playing is very good and very structured.

“It is a challenge, but it is a challenge I am really up for, I am determined to get myself in that starting XI and keep my place.”

Jones cited recent international minutes in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as key to hitting the ground running with Rangers.

“I think I needed it after the last few months of the season,” he said. “I needed that training camp – we had a 10-day training camp and a three-day training camp and the two games where we got two really positive results to give ourselves a chance of qualifying for the Euros.

“I think I can use that as help and as a positive. It is totally different playing at international level, and while I haven’t played in Europe yet (at club level), it is something I am really looking forward to and hopefully I can use my international experience.”