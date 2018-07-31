JOSH MAGENNIS: Transfer to Bolton Wanderers a ‘massive move’

Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis has declared his switch to Bolton Wanderers as “a massive move”.

The striker wrapped up a transfer yesterday for an undisclosed fee from Charlton Athletic.

The two-year contract was signed following what Wanderers described as “long-held interest” in the 27-year-old.

“It’s a massive move for myself and when I found out about the club’s initial interest in January, I was itching to get here,” said Magennis in an official club interview. “When it didn’t happen I was disappointed.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a Bolton Wanderers player though and hopefully we can make this season a successful one.

“The size of the club was the big thing that caught my attention then, to top it off, when I spoke to the manager and heard his ambition, plus how he saw me playing in his team, it was an easy decision to make.

“I just really loved the work ethic that he had, his demands of the team and what he is expecting from me throughout the season.

“I’ve been blessed to play international football with Northern Ireland so know what it takes and the expectations at a high level.

“So it is just about consistency week in, week out.

“I am at a good stage of my career and just want to keep learning.”

Magennis could be handed a weekend high-profile opportunity to impress with the Wanderers when Bolton kick off the Sky Bet Championship season at recently-relegated West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.