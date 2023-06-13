JUDE BELLINGHAM USES PAIN OF ENGLAND'S NEAR MISSES IN BID FOR EURO 2024 GLORY
The national team are in the midst of their most successful period since Sir Alf Ramsey led Bobby Moore's heroes to World Cup glory in 1966.
The surprising run to the 2018 semi-finals in Russia was followed by manager Gareth Southgate leading England to a first European Championship final two years ago.
Bellingham's first tournament ended in an agonising shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley and his maiden World Cup ended in a galling quarter-final exit to France in December.
But now attention turns to their quest for Euros glory in Germany next summer - a tournament England will take a giant step towards by winning June's qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.
Bellingham, who is closing in on a move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, will play no part in those matches due to a knee injury, yet he still reported to St George's Park as he continues rehabilitation.
"We've got to attack the qualifiers with the same mentality as we attack major tournaments," Bellingham recently told the PA news agency. "The last three (tournaments), I'd say, we've been pretty successful. The last one was a bit disappointing, but we probably played a harder opponent than the previous ones.
"The way we went out was disappointing, but you take confidence in the fact that you can go toe-to-toe with one of the better teams in Europe. It stands you in good stead when you know there's not many better teams on paper - you'd like to think - that are better than us.
"So, you take that confidence and you take the experience that we've gained from the last few. The goal is always to try and win it. That should be the goal for all of us going into it and that's what we'll try and do."
Bellingham does not lack confidence and nor should he given England's performances in Qatar. A narrow defeat to eventual finalists and Euro 2024 favourites France did for Southgate's side in the desert, where the midfielder says their progress was no mirage.