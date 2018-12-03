Jurgen Klopp charged by FA after celebratory pitch invasion in derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct after he came onto the pitch during Sunday's Merseyside derby, the Football Association has announced.

Klopp ran on to the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi's late winner over Everton at Anfield.

A statement from the FA read: “Jürgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 96th minute of the game between Liverpool and Everton yesterday. He has until 6pm on 6 December 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Late derby goal was one of my finest moments says Divock Origi



Read more at: https://www.newsletter.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-late-derby-goal-was-one-of-my-finest-moments-says-divock-origi-1-8726336