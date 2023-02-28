Shiels left his role as manager of the women's team at the end of January despite having several months remaining on his contract.

The Magherafelt man took charge of Northern Ireland in 2019 and led the country to their first ever major tournament at last year's European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to UTV Sport, Shiels revealed he has been approached about taking a role in Bangladesh and "it will happen" if he accepts the position.

Former Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels could accept a job developing the women's game in Bangladesh.

Shiels was interviewed for the men's post before the Irish Football Association decided to appoint Ian Baraclough in 2020.

However, despite heaping praise on Michael O'Neill's impact as manager, the 66-year-old remarked that he "deserves" to lead Northern Ireland men's senior team at some point in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been tough since then," Shiels said about his departure from Northern Ireland.

"But these things happen, the adventure and experience I had will never leave me.

"It's important you hold on to what you had in terms of your emotional memory and I feel it was a good time in my life.

"I've a couple of irons in the fire and I'm in negotiations to go to Bangladesh to develop the women's game there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will happen if I accept the offer.

"If I was Northern Ireland, I would go for me but that's the bias.

"I feel I deserve the job in the future because of my record, I'm not being boastful, I'm just being honest.