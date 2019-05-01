Kick it Out offer support to James McClean over sectarian abuse and death threats

Kick It Out, the organisation which campaigns for equality in football, has offered its full support to James McClean after he was subjected to sectarian abuse and death threats.

The Stoke City winger received a sickening 'Happy birthday and die' card sent to him at the club's training ground - the latest in a long line of attacks on the Derry man.

McClean's former Ireland teammate, Jonathan Walters took to Twitter to defend the winger and called on the English FA and Kick it Out to act: "An absolute disgrace to have to receive the death threats and racial abuse that @JamesMcC_14 does." it read. "Not one race or religion is superior to another! Where are your voices now @FA @EFL @kickitout? Or does this not apply to him? #EqualGame."

And in an statement issued by Kick it Out this evening, the organisation defended McClean and claimed to have reported two reports of sectarian abuse directed at the player to the relevant authorities.

"We reiterate our stance, which we have previously made clear: sectarian abuse is discriminatory and should be dealt with accordingly. It has no place in football.

"Kick It Out has been in continuous contact with Stoke City on this issue and have offered our support to James McClean. The vicious treatment he continues to receive is a disgrace and brings shame upon the sport.

"This season we have received two reports of sectarian abuse directed at James, both of which we have forwarded to the relevant bodies to investigate, as per protocol.

"We encourage anyone who is a victim or witness of sectarian abuse in England to report it to us."