Kirk Millar secures excellent away win in Europe for Linfield

Kirk Millar was the hero for Linfield as his brace secured an excellent European away win for the Blues in Montenegro.

The midfielder struck in either half after Sutjeska Niksic had taken an earlier lead to give David Healy's men in the Europa League third qualifying round first leg.

Damir Kojasevic gave the hosts the lead with a curling free-kick on 11 minutes.

Mark Stafford produced a superb goal line block to deny Sutjeska before Millar drew the visitors level seven minutes before the break.

Shayne Lavery had two efforts blocked before Millar followed up to smash the ball home.

Lavery was denied again by the home keeper on 62 minutes before Millar added his and Linfield's second two minutes later.

Bastien Hery picked out the run of Millar down the right who finished with a sumptuous dink over the onrushing keeper and seal a fantastic win for the Blues.