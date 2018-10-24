KRIS LINDSAY: Dungannon Swifts boss pleased with ‘professional’ Mid-Ulster cup win over Banbridge Rangers

Kris Lindsay was quick to praise his players’ ‘professional’ performance as Dungannon Swifts increased the unbeaten run under the recently-appointed manager to three games.

Having lost out across his first two Danske Bank Premiership tests since making the move from Glenavon coach to Swifts boss, Lindsay recorded a BetMcLean League Cup victory over Warrenpoint Town before a weekend draw away to Ballymena United provided an opening league lift.

The knockout success continued last night as the Swifts defeated Banbridge Rangers by 4-1 in the Euro Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.

Johnny Lafferty’s double, a penalty from substitute Ryan Harpur and Mark Patton finish secured control over the Mid-Ulster Intermediate League Section A side. Rangers’ goal arrived from Adam Loughlin.

“We are pleased of course to progress to the next round,” said Lindsay on the Swifts’ official Twitter account. “I thought over the first half we were professional and controlled the majority of the game.

“Fair play to Banbridge Rangers, they worked extremely hard and had a couple of quality players.

“In the second half we probably took our foot off the pedal and let them back into it but got through in the end.

“It was always a banana skin-type game but now we can move on and turn our focus to Saturday.”

Patton’s audacious looping shot on the run proved the pick of the goals to close out the tie in style - with the Swifts clear by 2-0 at the break off Lafferty’s brace.

Warrenpoint Town survived a Newry City AFC fightback to march into the Mid-Ulster Senior Cup semi-finals.

Darren King found the net against his former club to cut the derby deficit at The Showgrounds.

However, Marc Griffin’s finish proved decisive as Warrenpoint enjoyed cup progress. A Josh Lynch finish had initially handed Warrenpoint control.

The remaining quarter-final ties are Glenavon v Loughgall (October 30) and Portadown v Banbridge Town (November 6).