Kris Lindsay: Dungannon Swifts boss sets ‘fresh targets’ before facing Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts may be on the rise under Kris Lindsay’s guidance but an unbeaten run over November’s league and cup tests marks only the start for the determined boss.

Away points against Ards and Warrenpoint Town have arrived either side of a first Danske Bank Premiership victory for Lindsay since stepping in as Swifts boss during late September.

Glentoran assistant manager Gary Smyth. Pic by INPHO.

The dramatic midweek League Cup quarter-final victory over Cliftonville handed Lindsay a clean sheet across 90 minutes for the first time at the 10th attempt.

All positive aspects as Lindsay continues to implement his idealogy.

“Confidence can only improve off a first league win, or unbeaten run or cup progress into the semi-finals,” said Lindsay. “However, now is not the time to relax.

“You build on progress by re-evaluating the bar and setting fresh targets to meet.

“It is certainly encouraging to see players delivering what is asked tactically and carrying out our instructions.

“Now we face Glentoran determined to follow up that win over Institute with another home success.”

Glentoran assistant manager Gary Smyth also has defensive issues on his mind - but for all the wrong reasons.

“It has been frustrating to see some really good performances undone by defensive mistakes,” said Smyth. “We do not seem to be learning from those problems.

“I am sick of coming away from games and telling people how we did not get what we deservd because of the same sorts of errors.

“All we can do is continue to keep on working hard and showing the right desire to improve as most games have come down to one goal turning wins into draws and draws into defeats.”