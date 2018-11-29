Kris Lindsay hopes his Swifts can soar as they head for Solitude

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay is pleased his side are in a good vein of form but he knows they face a tough test when they face Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

The Swifts lie tenth in the league standings after a few draws and good wins against Institute and Glentoran.

It is a change of fortune for the club because when he took the reins two months ago - his side were bottom of the pile and looking to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Last week they beat Glentoran 1-0 but Lindsay knows his side will be tested tomorrow afternoon.

“Any game away from home in our league is difficult and Cliftonville have lots of quality players and maybe they are going through a wee sticky period at the minute, but that means nothing with the quality they have in their team.

“With Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly up-front. They have good players in midfield with Conor McDonald and Ryan Catney. They have good defenders as well and even though they have gone through a wee sticky patch they are still very dangerous and we are expecting a very tough game.”

And Lindsay insists there recent run of good form has lifted the club after a hard start to the season.

“Yes we are going well and are on a wee bit of a mini run. We have beaten Institute and we have beaten Glentoran.

“We have also won in the League Cup against Cliftonville so that has given us a bit of a springboard. Every week you can see the confidence in the players growing and it is now up to us to keep that going and get points on the board. We are moving in the right direction and I had no doubt we would because we have good players here.”