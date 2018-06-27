Kurtis Byrne leaves Linfield for TNS

Linfield have confirmed Kurtis Byrne has left the club to join Welsh side TNS after only six months at Windsor Park.

Striker Byrne, who joined the Blues from St Patrick’s Athletic in January, cited family reasons and a desire to return to full-time football for his decision to leave David Healy’s side.

Speaking on Linfield’s official website Healy said: “After several discussions in recent weeks, agreement has been reached for Kurtis Byrne to leave Linfield for an undisclosed fee to join Welsh club TNS.

“Kurtis has advised us of his wish to move there for family reasons and out of a desire to return to full time football.

“I would like to place on record my appreciation for his efforts while he was with us and I’d like to take this opportunity to wish him every success in the next stage of his playing career.”