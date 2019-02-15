Kyle Lafferty injury adds to Rangers striker crisis

Rangers face a potential forwards crisis against St Johnstone today after boss Steven Gerrard revealed Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty are both major injury doubts.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos is already suspended for the Ibrox clash with Tommy Wright’s team following his Aberdeen dismissal and Defoe was expected to step up to lead the line against Saints.

However, the former England hitman has now reported a tight hamstring while Lafferty also has a calf issue, leaving Gerrard so short on forward options he has had to withdraw youngster Dapo Mebude from Billy Stark’s Scotland Under-19s to provide back-up.

The Ibrox boss confirmed both Defoe and Lafferty would play take part in light training yesterday but said: “It’s a concern, of course it is.

“However, we’ve got good attacking players. We may have to find a different way or a different plan.

“We’ll see how the next few hours go and hopefully they pull through.

“They are both confident and I’ll trust the players.

“I’ll give them both every chance of being available and we’ll go from there.

“I won’t take a gamble if it means putting their bodies at risk. I’ll be led by the players and if they are prepared to take some sort of risk I’ll go with that.

“The final say will be with the player but I’ll take into consideration everything the medical team and the player says before I make my decision.”

Mebude was due to be part of the Scotland young guns facing Azerbaijan in a Euro qualifying clash in Spain this weekend.

But the 17-year-old could now be set for his first-team debut after returning to Glasgow.

“We’ve pulled young Dapo back from international duty just in case,” said Gerrard. “I think he’s got a huge future.

“He’s probably not ready to be thrown into the deep end just yet but I think he’d certainly be ready for a cameo.

“He’s come into training and hasn’t looked out of place on numerous occasions.

“There is no doubt about it, he will play for Rangers at some point.”