Kyle Lafferty tweets: Hearts' win over Celtic 'one of the highlights of my career'

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has described Hearts' win over Celtic as one the highlights of his football career.

The former Rangers frontman was on the scoresheet as the Endinburgh club ended Celtic’s 69-game unbeaten domestic run in remarkable fashion on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 success at Tynecastle.

After the match Lafferty tweeted: "And that is why I joined this football club. Every player played a part today and were exceptional. One of the highlights of my career and glad it was with @JamTarts. Onto the next game to keep this run going. Fans were something else today big love."

The win for Hearts signalled Brendan Rodgers’s first defeat by a Scottish club since taking charge at Celtic in the summer of 2016.

Hearts are now unbeaten in their last six but Celtic remain top of the Scottish top flight, two points clear of Aberdeen with a game in hand.