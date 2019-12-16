La Liga giant 'willing to accept' £85m Manchester United bid for starlet, Guardiola lined up for Barcelona return, and more

Manchester United feature heavily in today's Premier League rumours.

Atletico Madrid would reportedly be willing to accept a £85m bid from Manchester United for winger Saul Niguez.

The Telegraph report that United have been tracking the Spain star for some time, and the price set by Atletico was initially said to be £125m.

The asking price has reportedly been lowered, and United and other top Premier League clubs are now on high alert.

Barcelona are waiting to see if Pep Guardiola will remain as Manchester City boss, with the Catalan club keen on a return for their former boss. (Daily Express)

There are reports that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers would be the ideal candidate to replace Guardiola if he did leave Manchester. (Sun on Sunday)

Erling Haaland has made it clear to Manchester United that they are his first choice should he move from RB Salzburg in January. (Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly be given £250m to spend to help Manchester United back to the top level of football. (Mail Online)

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White, who has been earning rave reviews on-loan at Leeds United this season. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on the England winger. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are struggling to attract candidates for their managerial vacancy due to their troubles in the transfer market in recent years. (Sunday Mirror)