Larne ease to comfortable win at Institute

Institute 1, Larne 4

Institute's new manager Sean Connor saw at first hand how big a job he has on his hands, after his side suffered another heavy loss, this time Larne secured the points, at the Brandywell.

The home side announced ex-Bohemians and Sligo Rovers gaffer as their new manager and while Connor was in the stand watching his new side, he was always in contact with the home side's bench throughout the game.

For the second week running a visiting team to the Brandywell played the game like a practice match and in truth could have won by a bigger margin. Stute's lack of fight and desire was evident against Crusaders seven days ago, but their display against the Inver Park men was even more heartless, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors started on the front foot and went close after two minutes as Tomas Cosgrove’s right wing cross found Jonathan McMurray but his strike was saved at the second attempt by Stute keeper Rory Brown.

The Cosgrove and McMurray combination worked a treat on 16 minutes as Larne broke the deadlock.

Cosgrove’s right wing cross found the ex-Ballymena United front man, who powerfully headed home past Brown, from six yards.

Moments later some neat skill by Martin Donnelly, saw the winger create some space for himself on the edge of the box, but the ex-Cliftonville man's 20 yard drive was tipped over by a diving Brown.

The woodwork came to Stute's rescue on 25 minutes as that man Donnelly saw his curling left footed strike, which had Brown beaten, come back off the post.

It was a case of third time lucky for Donnelly a minute later, as the talented winger saw his 20 yard effort, seem to catch out Brown, as the ball nestled in the keeper's bottom left hand corner.

Incredibly the visitors added a third on 30 minutes after that man Donnelly easily got away from a few challenges before teeing up McMurray, who calmly side footed high into Brown's top left hand corner.

Brown's terrible clearance went straight to Lee Lynch and the midfielder's shot was kept out by the Stute keeper, who made up for initial mistake.

Larne were rightfully reduced to ten men on 50 minutes after goalkeeper Conor Mitchell when he rushed out of his goal and brought down Cormac Burke, leaving referee Evan Boyce with no choice but to bring out the red card. Ben Tilney was the unfortunate man who had to brought off for young keeper Mckenzie Pauley to come on.

Amazingly the ten men added a fourth as on the hour mark Donnelly, saw his close range side footed effort kept out by Brown, but the loose ball rebounded back off the Larne man and rolled into the empty net.

Institute first real shot in anger came eight minutes later as Niall Grace's 25 yard pile driver flashed just past Pauley's right hand post.

A minute later substitute Joe McCready saw his curling 20 yard strike deflect just wide, with Pauley struggling.

Stute scored a consolation goal on 76 minutes as McCready fired home from the penalty spot, after Fuad Sule was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Incidentally McCready's goal was the club's 300th goal in what is their 10th season in the top flight.

Institute: R Brown, R Morrow (McCauley 70), Crown, D Curry, Dunne; McNamee, C Tourish (J Morrow 83) Grace, Burke (McCready 55), McIntyre; G Brown.

Larne: Mitchell, Kelly (Flowers 73), Watson, McEleney; Randall (Sule 58), Lynch, Hughes, Donnelly, McMurray, Tilney (Pauley 50).

Referee: Evan Boyce