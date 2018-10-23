Larne into last four of County Antrim Shield

Larne progressed to the semi finals of the Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield following their 3-1 win over Premiership side Ards.

There was another packed crowd at Inver park as the Championship leaders scored two goals in the first half.

Ben Tilney shot the hosts in front with 27 minutes on the clock with a sublime effort.

David McDaid added the second nine minutes later as he fired home from a Marty Donnelly cross.

The in-form Donnelly added a third for Larne on 56 minutes curling home a great effort.

Kym Nelson pulled a goal back for the visitors just after the hour mark, but that was as good as it got for Colin Nixon’s side.