Larne manager Tiernan Lynch with supporters during April's celebrations following a first Irish League title triumph. Larne will now add to that club history by facing Finland's HJK Helsinki next month in the Champions League

The Gibson Cup holders will play in Europe’s top competition for the first time in the club’s history after last year’s historic title success.

"It will be a difficult tie but one we are looking forward to,” Lynch said. "It is a great achievement to get into this position but we won’t be there to make up the numbers as we are ambitious and want to do well.

"The works starts on preparing for Helsinki now, they are currently mid-season and that always makes it more difficult.

"We lost to St Joseph’s last year and I’m sure if we were 11 or 12 games into our season, the result would have different.

"However, until summer football is implemented here, we have just got to get on with it.”

Larne will play their home European ties at Solitude after reaching an agreement with Ciftonville following Inver Park's failure to reach criteria set by UEFA.

It was ruled that Larne's synthetic surface failed one element of the required FIFA Pro Standard pitch test, meaning they had to pick an alternative venue.

Elsewhere, three Irish League clubs have learned their fate in the Europa Conference League as Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield were all involved in yesterday's draw.

Linfield, who narrowly missed out on reaching the group stage of the same competition last year, have been paired with Albanian side FK Vllaznia.

David Healy's men will host the first leg before making their way to southern Europe a week later.

Irish Cup holders Crusaders will also be on their way to Finland as they were drawn to face Haka Valkeakoski.

The Crues will be away from home first with Haka already having experience of facing Irish League opposition as they beat Linfield in Champions League qualifying in 2000.

Finally, Glentoran have been drawn against Maltese side Gzira United and the east Belfast side will have home advantage for the second leg.