Larne’s Jeff Hughes named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for November

Larne midfielder Jeff Hughes is the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for November.

The former Crystal Palace has excelled in recent weeks, helping Larne to four wins in the Championship.

Hughes bagged two goals of his own as Larne pulled away from the chasing pack.

Upon collecting his Belleek award, Hughes said, “This is a real honour for me. It’s very satisfying to win an award like this.

“But I’m pleased by our form in the league. We enjoyed a great November and we’re hoping for a great December, even though we slipped up against Dergview on Saturday.

“I’m really enjoying playing for Larne again. It’s a club that means a lot to me.”