Larne: Tiernan Lynch ‘so privileged’ to manage champions

Having kicked off the season as firm title favourites, Larne wrapped up the Bluefin Sport Championship prize on Saturday with five games to spare off a 22nd win from 27 league tests.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch described as “privileged” his role in the Inver Park dug-out to mastermind the players’ progress but took time out of the weekend celebrations to highlight the team ethic behind the success.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m so proud for everyone involved and feel so privileged to be manager of Larne,” Lynch told the club’s official social media account following the 3-0 win over Ballinamallard United.

“I want to thank everyone, from Kenny (Bruce), the board, the volunteers, the backroom staff, the players and the supporters for everything they’ve done this year.

“Hopefully, we’ve a lot of big days ahead and we asked the players in our pre-match talk to cast minds back to those triple summer training sessions in the Andorra heat and giving up Christmas with family and friends.

“Today makes it all worthwhile and the biggest thing we tried to get across all season was our professionalism and to take it one game at a time.

“You get out what you put back in and today we were fabulous in the first half then really professional in the second.

“We will enjoy tonight but our season’s not over yet.”