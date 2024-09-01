Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine defender Cameron Stewart hopes a recent small break will give the Bannsiders a reboot for the visit of reigning champions Larne.

The Inver Reds travel to The Showgrounds in a buoyant mood after their historic Europa Conference League qualifying round victory over Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday night.The stunning success sees Larne become the first Irish League club to progress to the group

stages of a European club competition, where they will square off against the likes of Belgian side KAA Gent, Swiss outfit St. Gallen and Shamrock Rovers to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Larne's European commitments in the near future, Stewart, who joined Coleraine's full-time model in the summer after being released by Ipswich Town, says they will be focused on themselves.

Coleraine defender Cameron Stewart has his eyes set on beating Larne on Sunday

The fixture will also be Larne's first in the Premiership this season due to their European exploits.

Stewart said: "I think we had two or three days off and we needed it after the recent three-game week.

"It was good to have a bit of a break and come back and feel a bit more refreshed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I watched the game on Thursday night and it's good for the league.

"However, come Sunday, we want to win the game and try and get the three points.

"Everyone knows they are the best side in the league, so it'll be tough but hopefully we can do well."

Coleraine have made an inconsistent start to the new campaign after winning one, drawing two and losing their encounter at home to Glenavon last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21-year-old Stewart believes it will take a bit of time for the squad to gel as a group after a host of new arrivals and the transition into a full-time set-up.

"I'm enjoying it so far and I've been here around two months now and everything's been going well,” he explained.

"I came from Ipswich but I knew a few of the boys here and the club is ran well, so it's similar to what I've been used to.

"It's been an alright start.

"I think we've played well at times in games but last week was disappointing against Glenavon and the early goal killed us a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been an okay start but we need to start picking up wins here.

"It'll take time as it's a new squad, myself included.

"I'm new to the club and you're playing with different players and you don't know how they'll play.

"Dean's a great manager and we are all buying into his style of play.

"I think as games go on, we will get stronger and hopefully pick up more results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine fans have enjoyed watching a blossoming relationship between Stewart and his centre-back partner Kyle McClelland so far.

On their partnership, Stewart added: "I knew Kyle from Scotland and played against him a few times.

"Everyone can see how good he is and it's been great playing alongside someone who is calm on the ball as that's how I play.