Tommy Fogarty appears dejected after Northern Ireland U21 suffered a 2-1 loss to Germany at The Oval

Northern Ireland U21s suffered late agony as Germany scored two late goals to pick up all three points in a Euro qualifier at The Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green and White Army started the contest on the front foot and took the lead with four minutes on the clock.

Jamie Donley and Ruairi McConville, who both joined from the senior squad, combined as the latter headed in from a corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland had chances thereafter to add to their advantage when Donley volleyed over the crossbar, before Shea Kearney had a shot cleared off the line after Patrick Kelly was initially denied.

The Germans, who are the top seeds in the group, threatened themselves and levelled on 79 minutes when captain Tom Bischof crossed for RB Leipzig’s Assan Ouedraogo to head home.

There would be another sting to the tail as the visitors were awarded a penalty on 83 minutes. A cross from substitute Ilyas Ansah into the area was adjudged to have Darren hit Robinson’s upper arm. The spot kick was duly blasted into the net by another German substitute Dzenan Pejcinovic.

It now means Northern Ireland U21s have won one, drawn one and lost one out of their three qualifying fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the perfect start and it's important that we started well,” U21 boss Tommy Wright told Northern Ireland’s social media platforms after the game.

"We knew that they were going to dominate in certain times of the game and that happened in the second-half.

"It was a great start for us, exactly what we wanted, we tried to press them from restarts and make it more difficult for them by playing in their half.

"It's sort of similar as to how the first-team want to play by being on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did that and it was a great ball in by Jamie Donley and an unbelievable header from Ruairi.

"We had a couple of chances in the first-half and we could have came in 2-0 and that would have been a fair reflection.”

Whilst being disappointed with the final outcome, Wright was appreciative of the 1152 spectators who came through the gates at the east Belfast venue.

He stated: "A great turnout...I think they'll go home disappointed like myself but proud of how the team played.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U21s face Lativa (home) and Greece (away) in the next international window and goalscorer McConville says the squad should be optimistic when they meet up again after their performance against the Germans.

"It’s obviously great to score at any level for your country,” he added.

"It’s a proud moment and it set the tone for the game as it put us in front.

“We defended well, but again, just disappointed to lose in the end. It feels like it means nothing now cause we lost but proud of how we played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We limited them to very few chances, obviously they’re going to have a lot of the ball, but I thought we defended well.